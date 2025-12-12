Missile Attack Strikes Turkish Cargo Vessel in Ukraine

A Turkish-owned cargo vessel suffered damage after an alleged missile strike at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, the operator Cenk Denizcilik reported on Friday.

According to the company, the roll-on/roll-off vessel M/V CENK T, operating between Turkey's Karasu and Ukraine's Odesa ports, was struck shortly after docking. The impact sparked a fire, which was eventually contained by tugboats and firefighting teams at the port.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region, raising concerns over the safety of maritime operations in Ukrainian waters.