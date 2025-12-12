Left Menu

Missile Attack Strikes Turkish Cargo Vessel in Ukraine

A Turkish cargo ship was hit by a suspected missile at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, according to its operator Cenk Denizcilik. The M/V CENK T vessel, which travels between Turkey and Ukraine, caught fire soon after docking. Emergency teams worked to extinguish the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:35 IST
Missile Attack Strikes Turkish Cargo Vessel in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A Turkish-owned cargo vessel suffered damage after an alleged missile strike at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, the operator Cenk Denizcilik reported on Friday.

According to the company, the roll-on/roll-off vessel M/V CENK T, operating between Turkey's Karasu and Ukraine's Odesa ports, was struck shortly after docking. The impact sparked a fire, which was eventually contained by tugboats and firefighting teams at the port.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region, raising concerns over the safety of maritime operations in Ukrainian waters.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025