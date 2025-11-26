Kenya Appeals EU Trade Deal Halt to Protect Billion-Dollar Exports

Kenya plans to contest a regional court's decision to suspend its trade agreement with the European Union, which jeopardizes $1.56 billion in annual exports, according to Trade Minister Lee Kinyanjui. The suspension stems from a Tanzanian court ruling on a case brought by a non-governmental organization challenging the trade deal.

The halted Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between Kenya and the EU, signed in 2023, ensures the entry of Kenyan goods into the 27-nation bloc. Additionally, it sets a framework for European goods to gradually access the Kenyan market. The legal challenge asserts that the deal breaches the East African Community's common market treaty provisions.

Minister Kinyanjui expressed concern over the suspension, citing the significance of the Kenya-EU EPA for national exports and livelihoods. Kenya is taking legal action to overturn the court's injunction while maintaining trade with the EU. In 2022, Kenya exported $1.56 billion to the EU, importing $2.09 billion from the bloc, amid efforts to boost exports following increased US tariffs.

