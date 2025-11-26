Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: IAS Officer Among Six Charged in Rs 16-Crore Illegal Operation

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a charge sheet against six individuals in connection with the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, which allegedly took place under the Congress government from 2019 to 2022. Retired IAS officer Niranjan Das, former excise commissioner, is accused of manipulating tender terms to favor a syndicate within the Excise Department.

According to the EOW, Das received at least Rs 16 crore through illegal means as part of a corrupt arrangement that also involved liquor businessmen, hotelier Nitesh Purohit, and others. Further investigation revealed that the state suffered a revenue loss of at least Rs 530 crore due to this malpractices.

This elaborate scheme is said to involve over Rs 2,500 crore with links to several politicians and businessmen. The Enforcement Directorate is now probing the money-laundering angle, and more than 70 individuals, including prominent political figures, have been named in the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)