Political Tensions Rise Over ED's Alleged Bias with Opposition Leaders

The political climate has intensified as Congress leader Pawan Khera accuses the BJP of treating central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department, and Central Bureau of Investigation as personal instruments. He suggests these agencies conduct raids in opposition-led states, which he says is detrimental to democracy.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed supported Khera by stating the ED functions as an extension of the central government, principally targeting opposition parties. She highlighted that I-PAC, targeted in an ED raid, operates across India for multiple political factions, including government allies, questioning the selective nature of the raids.

In related events, Trinamool Congress MPs protested outside Home Minister Amit Shah's office over the ED's actions against I-PAC in Kolkata. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confronted the ED, accusing it of unlawfully seizing political materials. The ED rebuffed these claims, alleging Banerjee interfered with the search by confiscating critical evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)