JD(S) alleges bias against KEF in Rs 174.73-crore transformer procurement

The JD(S) on Thursday alleged that the state government has ''sidelined'' the Karnataka Electrical Factory to procure transformers from a Kerala-based company.

Targeting Karnataka Energy Minister K J George, whose roots are in Kerala, the JD(S) accused him of ''ignoring the pride of Kannadigas''.

''Ignoring the pride of the Kannada people and the KEF, the Congress government in Karnataka has rolled out the red carpet for a Kerala-based company to purchase power transformers worth Rs 174.73 crore,'' the party said in a post on 'X'.

The BJP ally said that despite KEF earning a nationwide reputation over the past eight decades for manufacturing quality transformers, the minister had ''sidelined'' it and moved to procure 11,721 power transformers exclusively from Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Limited.

The party further alleged that an exemption under Section 4(G) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act had been granted for the purchase.

Under Section 4(G) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, the state government has the power to exempt specific procurements from the mandatory tendering process. While intended for exceptional circumstances, the provision has often been used to place direct orders with government-owned entities.

Referring to an earlier controversy, the JD(S) said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP K C Venugopal had earlier intervened and exerted pressure on the Siddaramaiah government to provide housing to Kerala migrants ''settled illegally'' on government land near Kogilu in Yelahanka.

''Now, once again bowing to the Kerala lobby, the Congress government is betraying the Kannadigas,'' the party led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda alleged.

The JD(S) further claimed that the Congress had ''failed Karnataka''.

There was no immediate reaction from Minister George.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)