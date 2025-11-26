Navigating Terrorism: Pakistan's Evolving Tactics and India's Defensive Strategy

In an exclusive interview on the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Pankaj Saran, former deputy national security adviser, shed light on Pakistan's enduring terrorism strategy against India. He noted that while the methodologies and technologies employed are changing, the underlying objective remains the same.

Saran, speaking to PTI Videos, explained that Pakistan has consistently used terror with deniability to keep India in check over the past 80 years. He elaborated that in response to Pakistan's evolving tactics, including new relocations and methodologies, India has also adapted its strategies, treating these acts as acts of war.

He underscored the importance of intelligence reform and synergy among agencies to prevent future attacks. NatStrat, a think tank founded by Saran, released a comprehensive report detailing Pakistan's five-phase strategy, emphasizing the need for India to address vulnerabilities and strengthen counter-terror capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)