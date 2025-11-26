Left Menu

Navigating Terrorism: Pakistan's Evolving Tactics and India's Defensive Strategy

Former diplomat Pankaj Saran highlights Pakistan's evolving strategies in terrorism against India, emphasizing the ongoing dynamic between terror tactics and India's countermeasures. With historical insights and recommendations for intelligence reform, he underscores the importance of adaptive strategies to address terrorism's changing landscape and maintain national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:23 IST
Navigating Terrorism: Pakistan's Evolving Tactics and India's Defensive Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive interview on the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Pankaj Saran, former deputy national security adviser, shed light on Pakistan's enduring terrorism strategy against India. He noted that while the methodologies and technologies employed are changing, the underlying objective remains the same.

Saran, speaking to PTI Videos, explained that Pakistan has consistently used terror with deniability to keep India in check over the past 80 years. He elaborated that in response to Pakistan's evolving tactics, including new relocations and methodologies, India has also adapted its strategies, treating these acts as acts of war.

He underscored the importance of intelligence reform and synergy among agencies to prevent future attacks. NatStrat, a think tank founded by Saran, released a comprehensive report detailing Pakistan's five-phase strategy, emphasizing the need for India to address vulnerabilities and strengthen counter-terror capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amberpet SI's Suspension: Gold Misappropriation Scandal

Amberpet SI's Suspension: Gold Misappropriation Scandal

 India
2
UPSC: A Century of Nation-Building and Governance Evolution

UPSC: A Century of Nation-Building and Governance Evolution

 India
3
Irish Anthem Mix-Up Ignites A Cappella Moment at Euro Qualifier

Irish Anthem Mix-Up Ignites A Cappella Moment at Euro Qualifier

 Global
4
Sergio Lobera Appointed as Mohun Bagan's New Head Coach

Sergio Lobera Appointed as Mohun Bagan's New Head Coach

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025