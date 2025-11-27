Fast-Track Process Approves Major 500-Home and Retirement Build in Riverhead

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop has welcomed the fast-track approval of a substantial new housing and retirement development in Riverhead, Auckland, marking another major milestone in the Government’s push to accelerate housing supply and stimulate regional economic activity.

The project, proposed by Rangitoopuni Developments Limited, was lodged in May 2025 and has now received the green light from an independent expert panel. The development includes 208 residential allotments and a 296-unit retirement village, creating one of the most significant housing expansions planned for northwest Auckland.

A Comprehensive Community Development

In addition to new housing, the application includes a broad suite of community amenities. Bishop noted the project’s emphasis on high-quality urban design and environmental care. “Rangitoopuni Developments Limited’s application also included plans for public amenities, walking tracks, landscaping and the protection of wetland areas,” he said.

These features will integrate the new neighbourhood into Riverhead’s natural environment while improving recreational access for residents. Wetland preservation, in particular, reflects the Government’s requirement that fast-track projects demonstrate environmental responsibility alongside development benefits.

Boost to Housing Supply in a Growing Region

Bishop emphasised that Auckland’s rapidly growing northwest corridor continues to face strong population and housing pressures. “This is another housing development approved through Fast-track that will help increase housing supply and address Auckland’s housing needs,” he said.

With more than 500 homes and retirement units planned, the Riverhead project will provide a mix of housing options for families, older New Zealanders, and downsizers looking for purpose-built community living.

Significant Economic and Employment Impact

Beyond housing, the project is expected to generate major economic uplift for Auckland. According to the assessment provided to the expert panel, the development is projected to inject $708 million into the local economy over its nine-year construction timeframe.

Employment impacts are also substantial. “The Rangitoopuni development will deliver significant economic benefits to Auckland, with the project projected to inject $708 million and more than 7,000 jobs over the nine-year development period. This will provide a major boost for the region and for local communities,” Bishop said.

These jobs will span construction, civil engineering, planning, landscaping, design, and retirement sector services, supporting long-term economic resilience in the northwest.

Fast-Track System Delivering More Housing, Faster

The approval represents the sixth project to be advanced through the Government’s Fast-track consenting system, which was established to cut delays, reduce bureaucratic obstacles, and speed up delivery of nationally and regionally significant projects.

Bishop said the Fast-track pathway is proving effective at unlocking developments that support housing supply, economic growth, and employment—areas identified as high priorities for the Government’s infrastructure refresh agenda.

The Riverhead project now moves into the implementation stage, with earthworks and subdivision works expected to begin once the developer meets the panel’s final conditions.