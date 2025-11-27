Left Menu

Madras High Court Clears Lawyers and Police Officers in 2009 Clash

The Madras High Court dismissed charges against 28 lawyers and four police officers involved in a 2009 clash at the court premises. The incident, triggered by thrown rotten eggs at political leader Subramanian Swamy, saw violence ensue, causing injuries and property damage.

Updated: 27-11-2025 12:12 IST
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Madras High Court on Thursday annulled the chargesheet against 28 lawyers who were implicated in a heated altercation with police dating back to 2009.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar, presiding over the petitions from Advocate Rajnikanth and others, dismissed the charges filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Furthermore, the court exonerated four police officers involved in the same case.

The altercation, which arose when advocates allegedly threw rotten eggs at Janata party leader Subramanian Swamy, escalated into violence, leading to numerous injuries and substantial damage within the court premises.

