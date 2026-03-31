Bribery Scandal: CBI Nabs CGST Official in Ratlam
The CBI has arrested CGST Assistant Commissioner Shankar Parmar in Ratlam for allegedly accepting a Rs 1.5 lakh bribe. Parmar was caught red-handed after a complaint was filed against him. The arrest follows allegations that Parmar initially demanded a Rs 5 lakh bribe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Shankar Parmar, Assistant Commissioner of CGST in Ratlam, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh.
Sources revealed that Parmar was detained in a sting operation after a complaint was filed against him. The CBI operation aimed to catch the official in the act, which they successfully executed by catching him red-handed.
The arrest was preceded by allegations that Parmar had originally solicited a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. Following his arrest, CBI officers conducted searches at various locations connected to Parmar.
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- CGST
- bribery
- Shankar Parmar
- Ratlam
- corruption
- arrest
- bribe case
- law enforcement
- crime
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