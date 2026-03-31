Bribery Scandal: CBI Nabs CGST Official in Ratlam

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Shankar Parmar, Assistant Commissioner of CGST in Ratlam, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Sources revealed that Parmar was detained in a sting operation after a complaint was filed against him. The CBI operation aimed to catch the official in the act, which they successfully executed by catching him red-handed.

The arrest was preceded by allegations that Parmar had originally solicited a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. Following his arrest, CBI officers conducted searches at various locations connected to Parmar.