Honduras Election: The Race to Succeed Xiomara Castro Heats Up

In Honduras, the race to succeed President Xiomara Castro is heating up as opinion polls reveal a statistical tie among three primary candidates: Rixi Moncada, Nasry Asfura, and Salvador Nasralla. All eyes are on the election set for this Sunday.

Representing the ruling Liberty and Refoundation (LIBRE) party, Rixi Moncada aims to democratize the economy and implement constitutional changes for judicial reform. Her campaign focuses on head-on anti-corruption measures, backed by her extensive legal and political background.

Nasry Asfura, the National Party standard-bearer, is driven by a platform of jobs, education, and security. Known for his infrastructure projects during his time as mayor of Tegucigalpa, Asfura is tackling allegations of embezzlement, asserting these claims are politically motivated.

On the other hand, Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party is advocating for the restoration of the rule of law and combating corruption. With a rich career in television and public service, Nasralla's passionate appeal to voters is drawing significant attention ahead of the election.

