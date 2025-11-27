Left Menu

Honduras Election: The Race to Succeed Xiomara Castro Heats Up

Three frontrunners, Rixi Moncada, Nasry Asfura, and Salvador Nasralla, are statistically tied in the race to become Honduras' next president. Each candidate brings distinct backgrounds and agendas, with Moncada focusing on legal reforms, Asfura emphasizing infrastructure, and Nasralla advocating for rule of law restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:34 IST
Honduras Election: The Race to Succeed Xiomara Castro Heats Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Honduras, the race to succeed President Xiomara Castro is heating up as opinion polls reveal a statistical tie among three primary candidates: Rixi Moncada, Nasry Asfura, and Salvador Nasralla. All eyes are on the election set for this Sunday.

Representing the ruling Liberty and Refoundation (LIBRE) party, Rixi Moncada aims to democratize the economy and implement constitutional changes for judicial reform. Her campaign focuses on head-on anti-corruption measures, backed by her extensive legal and political background.

Nasry Asfura, the National Party standard-bearer, is driven by a platform of jobs, education, and security. Known for his infrastructure projects during his time as mayor of Tegucigalpa, Asfura is tackling allegations of embezzlement, asserting these claims are politically motivated.

On the other hand, Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party is advocating for the restoration of the rule of law and combating corruption. With a rich career in television and public service, Nasralla's passionate appeal to voters is drawing significant attention ahead of the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: Coup D'état Amid Electoral Dispute

Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: Coup D'état Amid Electoral Dispute

 Global
2
Trailblazing Farmers Lead the Way at 'Kisan of India Samman'

Trailblazing Farmers Lead the Way at 'Kisan of India Samman'

 India
3
Pope Leo's Call for Global Peace during Turkish Visit

Pope Leo's Call for Global Peace during Turkish Visit

 Turkey
4
Army Chief's Strategic Vision: Transforming India's Military Future

Army Chief's Strategic Vision: Transforming India's Military Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025