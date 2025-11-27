Push for Inclusion: Communities Seek Central OBC Status

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), under the leadership of Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, has taken significant steps towards the inclusion of certain communities in the central list of Other Backward Classes (OBC). In a public hearing held on Thursday, representatives from seven communities presented their case.

The communities vying for inclusion in the central OBC list include Bishnupriya Manipuri, Bhar/Rajbhar, Newar, Bhujel, Sabar, Satnami, and Kiran Sheikh. While they are already part of the state OBC list, efforts are underway to have them recognized at the national level as well.

The move has garnered the support of Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who concurs with the communities' demands. Ahir assured that the process of verification and inclusion would follow Supreme Court directives to ensure social justice and inclusive development under the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)