Surprise Jail Inspections Ordered to Ensure Quality Food for Inmates

The Jharkhand High Court issued a directive mandating all District Legal Services Authorities in the state to perform unannounced inspections of jails to evaluate the standard of meals provided to inmates.

Headed by Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai, the court emphasized complying with the jail manual's food guidelines while hearing a criminal appeal from Akash Kumar Roy. Any deviation could result in departmental proceedings against responsible officers.

During the hearing, Birsa Munda Central Jail officials confirmed improvements in food quality. The court consented to a committee overseeing jail canteen operations, setting December 11 for the next hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)