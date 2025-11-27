Left Menu

Surprise Jail Inspections Ordered to Ensure Quality Food for Inmates

The Jharkhand High Court has directed District Legal Services Authorities to conduct surprise inspections of jails to assess food quality. The decision came during a criminal appeal, highlighting adherence to jail manual guidelines. Jail officers could face proceedings for irregularities, with inspections set for December 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court issued a directive mandating all District Legal Services Authorities in the state to perform unannounced inspections of jails to evaluate the standard of meals provided to inmates.

Headed by Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai, the court emphasized complying with the jail manual's food guidelines while hearing a criminal appeal from Akash Kumar Roy. Any deviation could result in departmental proceedings against responsible officers.

During the hearing, Birsa Munda Central Jail officials confirmed improvements in food quality. The court consented to a committee overseeing jail canteen operations, setting December 11 for the next hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

