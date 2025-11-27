MNF Vows Anti-Defection Law for LADC if Elected

Mizoram's opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), has pledged to introduce an anti-defection law if it emerges victorious in the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) elections scheduled for December 3. This announcement comes amidst frustration over frequent leadership changes in the district councils due to the lack of such legislation.

At a campaign rally, MNF vice-president Lalchhandama Ralte criticized the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) for not fulfilling its pre-election promises, undermining the ZPM's credibility. Ralte expressed confidence in the MNF's prospects, emphasizing that an anti-defection law would enhance political stability for the Lai people.

Ralte further accused the ZPM of breaking voters' trust, citing its failure to improve governance and support farmers, which led to setbacks in recent elections. The LADC elections on December 3 will see 80 candidates contesting for 25 seats, with vote counting on December 9.

