MNF Vows Anti-Defection Law for LADC if Elected

The Mizo National Front (MNF) pledges to implement an anti-defection law if it secures victory in the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council elections. The MNF criticized the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) for failing to fulfill promises and aims to prevent political defections that undermine governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mizoram's opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), has pledged to introduce an anti-defection law if it emerges victorious in the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) elections scheduled for December 3. This announcement comes amidst frustration over frequent leadership changes in the district councils due to the lack of such legislation.

At a campaign rally, MNF vice-president Lalchhandama Ralte criticized the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) for not fulfilling its pre-election promises, undermining the ZPM's credibility. Ralte expressed confidence in the MNF's prospects, emphasizing that an anti-defection law would enhance political stability for the Lai people.

Ralte further accused the ZPM of breaking voters' trust, citing its failure to improve governance and support farmers, which led to setbacks in recent elections. The LADC elections on December 3 will see 80 candidates contesting for 25 seats, with vote counting on December 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

