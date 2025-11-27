Tragic Tale of Family Strife: Mother Takes Child's Life, Then Her Own

In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Chottaudepur district, a woman is reported to have killed her eight-month-old daughter and subsequently died by suicide, according to police officials.

Sangeeta Bhil, a resident of Pipalsat village, allegedly drowned her daughter in a nearby open tank when her husband, Girish, had stepped out to fetch milk. On his return, he discovered the tragedy, finding his daughter's lifeless body, while Sangeeta was missing.

Soon thereafter, Sangeeta's body was found hanging from a tree approximately 150 metres from their home. Preliminary investigations suggest that ongoing family disputes may have led to the incident. A post mortem report is awaited as part of the probe launched by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)