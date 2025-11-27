No EVM Verification Requests in Bihar Polls

The Election Commission (EC) confirmed that no applications for the verification of electronic voting machines' (EVMs) burnt memory or microcontroller have been received from defeated candidates of the recent Bihar Assembly polls.

In addition to the main elections, no requests were submitted for the Assembly bypolls that coincided with the second phase of polling on November 11 in Bihar.

The Supreme Court's directive led the EC to update standard operating procedures for post-counting verifications on June 17, allowing losing candidates in certain positions to request EVM inspection within seven days of election results. Despite this, no applications followed the announcement of results on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)