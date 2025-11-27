No EVM Verification Requests in Bihar Polls
The Election Commission reported no requests for EVM burnt-memory verification following the recent Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls. Despite the Supreme Court's directive for revised procedures, no defeated candidates have sought EVM inspection. Results were declared on November 14, with no applications received by the authorities.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission (EC) confirmed that no applications for the verification of electronic voting machines' (EVMs) burnt memory or microcontroller have been received from defeated candidates of the recent Bihar Assembly polls.
In addition to the main elections, no requests were submitted for the Assembly bypolls that coincided with the second phase of polling on November 11 in Bihar.
The Supreme Court's directive led the EC to update standard operating procedures for post-counting verifications on June 17, allowing losing candidates in certain positions to request EVM inspection within seven days of election results. Despite this, no applications followed the announcement of results on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Health NZ Told to Restore Local Decision-Making Under New Government Directive
Congress Members' Directive Sparks FBI Scrutiny
Kerala Government Challenges Supreme Court Directive on School Establishment
AIFF Aligns Constitution with Supreme Court Directives, Resolving Long-Standing Issue
Delhi Adopts Remote Work to Combat Pollution: A New GRAP Directive