Left Menu

WBSSC Releases Interview List for Teacher Recruitment Amid Apex Court Directive

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released an interview list for the recruitment of teachers for classes 9 and 10. This comes after the Supreme Court deemed the 2016 recruitment process tainted, necessitating a fresh round of tests. The new hiring effort aims to fill 35,726 vacancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:18 IST
WBSSC Releases Interview List for Teacher Recruitment Amid Apex Court Directive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) announced on Friday the release of its interview list for recruiting teachers for classes 9 and 10, covering 23,212 positions.

Siddhartha Majumdar, WBSSC chairman, stated that the list was made available on the official portal at 8 p.m., with document verification set to start after the completion of the interview process for classes 11 and 12.

The Supreme Court had previously invalidated about 26,000 teaching and non-teaching positions from the 2016 recruitment, leading to this renewed effort to fill 35,726 vacancies overall in state-run schools. The court mandated that the new recruitment process wrap up by December 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025