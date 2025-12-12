WBSSC Releases Interview List for Teacher Recruitment Amid Apex Court Directive

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) announced on Friday the release of its interview list for recruiting teachers for classes 9 and 10, covering 23,212 positions.

Siddhartha Majumdar, WBSSC chairman, stated that the list was made available on the official portal at 8 p.m., with document verification set to start after the completion of the interview process for classes 11 and 12.

The Supreme Court had previously invalidated about 26,000 teaching and non-teaching positions from the 2016 recruitment, leading to this renewed effort to fill 35,726 vacancies overall in state-run schools. The court mandated that the new recruitment process wrap up by December 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)