Left Menu

Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has reserved its order on a PIL by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh concerning December 2020 communal violence in three districts. The PIL alleges disturbances during a fundraising drive for the Ram temple. Singh claims non-compliance with Supreme Court guidelines on communal violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:54 IST
Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has deferred its ruling on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Digvijaya Singh, a senior Congress leader. The PIL addresses communal violence incidents in Madhya Pradesh's three districts during December 2020, linked to a fundraising campaign for Ayodhya's Ram temple.

Filed in 2021, the litigation claims that certain organizations disrupted communal harmony while collecting donations for the temple's construction. A division bench comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Binod Kumar Dwivedi has reserved the decision post hearing arguments from both sides.

Singh argued non-compliance with the Supreme Court's 2018 guidelines on preventing communal violence and alleged insufficient support for victims, a claim contested by the state government. Respondents include state officials from the affected districts: Indore, Ujjain, and Mandsaur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

 India
3
Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanon
4
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025