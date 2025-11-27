Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has reserved its order on a PIL by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh concerning December 2020 communal violence in three districts. The PIL alleges disturbances during a fundraising drive for the Ram temple. Singh claims non-compliance with Supreme Court guidelines on communal violence.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has deferred its ruling on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Digvijaya Singh, a senior Congress leader. The PIL addresses communal violence incidents in Madhya Pradesh's three districts during December 2020, linked to a fundraising campaign for Ayodhya's Ram temple.
Filed in 2021, the litigation claims that certain organizations disrupted communal harmony while collecting donations for the temple's construction. A division bench comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Binod Kumar Dwivedi has reserved the decision post hearing arguments from both sides.
Singh argued non-compliance with the Supreme Court's 2018 guidelines on preventing communal violence and alleged insufficient support for victims, a claim contested by the state government. Respondents include state officials from the affected districts: Indore, Ujjain, and Mandsaur.
Verbal Clash: Digvijaya Singh Challenges CM Yadav on Naxal Grounds