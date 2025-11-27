Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has deferred its ruling on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Digvijaya Singh, a senior Congress leader. The PIL addresses communal violence incidents in Madhya Pradesh's three districts during December 2020, linked to a fundraising campaign for Ayodhya's Ram temple.

Filed in 2021, the litigation claims that certain organizations disrupted communal harmony while collecting donations for the temple's construction. A division bench comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Binod Kumar Dwivedi has reserved the decision post hearing arguments from both sides.

Singh argued non-compliance with the Supreme Court's 2018 guidelines on preventing communal violence and alleged insufficient support for victims, a claim contested by the state government. Respondents include state officials from the affected districts: Indore, Ujjain, and Mandsaur.

(With inputs from agencies.)