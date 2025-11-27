Left Menu

Widow's Battle for Land: Court Calls It a 'Shocking Testimony'

The Allahabad High Court addressed the case of a 1971-war martyr's widow, who has been fighting for her rightful land allocation since 1974. The court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to resolve her claim by December 8, highlighting the case as a reflection of societal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court expressed serious concern over the plight of a martyr's widow, who has faced a decades-long struggle for the rightful allocation of land.

The widow, entitled to 5 bighas, received only 2.5 bighas and has fought since 1974 to rectify this discrepancy. A court order mandates the Uttar Pradesh government to expedite resolution by December 8.

Justices Atul Sreedharan and Anish Kumar Gupta emphasized that, if true, her situation symbolizes broader societal challenges that need urgent attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

