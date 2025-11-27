Widow's Battle for Land: Court Calls It a 'Shocking Testimony'

The Allahabad High Court expressed serious concern over the plight of a martyr's widow, who has faced a decades-long struggle for the rightful allocation of land.

The widow, entitled to 5 bighas, received only 2.5 bighas and has fought since 1974 to rectify this discrepancy. A court order mandates the Uttar Pradesh government to expedite resolution by December 8.

Justices Atul Sreedharan and Anish Kumar Gupta emphasized that, if true, her situation symbolizes broader societal challenges that need urgent attention.

