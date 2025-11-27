SA and Finland Deepen Partnership as Mashatile Welcomes PM Orpo to Pretoria

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reaffirmed South Africa’s strong and enduring partnership with Finland, expressing deep gratitude for Finland’s solidarity during the country's struggle against apartheid and its steadfast support during South Africa’s G20 Presidency. Mashatile made the remarks on Wednesday during a high-level bilateral meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo at OR Tambo House in Pretoria.

The meeting follows South Africa’s successful hosting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, where Finland was represented by President Alexander Stubb, whose participation Mashatile described as a gesture of strong diplomatic commitment.

“Relations between South Africa and Finland continue to be warm, cordial and constructive. We remain sincerely grateful for Finland’s unwavering support, including President Stubb’s participation at very short notice,” Mashatile said.

Finland’s Growing Role in Africa and Global Diplomacy

Prime Minister Orpo’s visit comes on the heels of his participation in the 7th African Union–European Union Summit in Luanda, Angola — a meeting that commemorated 25 years of AU–EU cooperation. The timing underscores Finland’s expanding engagement with African partners and its growing footprint in global diplomacy.

Finland operates under a parliamentary republic system. The Prime Minister serves as Head of Government, overseeing domestic administration, while the President fulfils a largely ceremonial role with responsibilities in foreign policy, defence and international representation.

Strong Bilateral Cooperation Since the Dawn of Democracy

Mashatile highlighted that since 1994, Finland has played a significant role in supporting South Africa’s reconstruction and development efforts. Over the past three decades, cooperation has expanded across:

Trade and investment

Education and skills development

Water resource management

Peacebuilding and youth leadership

Innovation, technology and digital development

Bilateral relations have deepened particularly since the 2023 State Visit by former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, which produced several practical and high-impact collaborations.

Tangible Outcomes Strengthening Development Goals

Mashatile outlined several key areas of progress resulting from the 2023 engagements:

Water resource management: Joint initiatives to improve water system efficiency and resilience

Early Childhood Development: Co-creation of innovative educational models

Youth development: Programmes supporting out-of-school youth and adult education

Peace mediation: Training initiatives aimed at developing young African peace mediators

“These practical projects reflect the substance and value of our partnership,” the Deputy President said, noting that Wednesday’s engagement seeks to build on these gains.

Expanding Trade, Investment and Technological Cooperation

The Deputy President welcomed the presence of Finnish business leaders in the visiting delegation, pointing to opportunities for collaboration in strategic sectors:

Smart and sustainable mining

Water management

Built environment technologies

Smart city development and planning

He emphasised that digitalisation and water management remain central pillars of bilateral cooperation.

Water Innovation and Municipal Partnerships

A significant milestone in the partnership is the 2023 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Water Resources, which centres on deploying innovation and advanced water technology solutions.

Mashatile also noted the importance of:

Letters of Intent with multiple South African municipalities

The August 2025 visit by Water and Sanitation Minister Penny Majodina to Finland

Finnish participation in the inaugural AWSISA Technical Conference in South Africa

These developments highlight a maturing collaboration aimed at addressing South Africa’s water security challenges.

Accelerating Digital Inclusion and Innovation

South Africa and Finland continue to work together to strengthen innovation ecosystems, digital infrastructure and entrepreneurship. Ongoing initiatives include:

Expanding low-cost connectivity in township communities

Supporting start-up growth and tech innovation

Finland’s active role in the G20 Digital Economy Working Group

These initiatives support South Africa’s drive toward a more inclusive digital economy.

Shared Values on Global Governance and Multilateral Reform

Beyond bilateral cooperation, Mashatile noted that South Africa and Finland are increasingly aligned in advancing Africa’s broader development priorities and in promoting a fairer global governance system.

“We commend Finland’s consistent and principled support for comprehensive United Nations reform, particularly of the Security Council,” Mashatile said.

Both countries share strong commitments to:

Strengthening multilateral institutions

Upholding international law

Advancing peacebuilding and conflict resolution

Championing human rights and gender equality

Accelerating climate action

A Partnership Shaped by Shared Struggles and Common Purpose

Mashatile closed the bilateral meeting by recognising Finland’s historic solidarity during the anti-apartheid struggle and its ongoing support for South Africa’s democratic development.

“The history of our respective struggles and the lessons drawn from our shared solidarity remind us that, by working together, we can help build a better world — one in which the aspirations of all nations and peoples may be realised.”

The meeting marks another significant step in strengthening the strategic partnership between South Africa and Finland, opening new pathways for economic cooperation, innovation, peacebuilding and sustainable development.