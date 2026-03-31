Water War: AAP Challenges BJP's Water Management Claims in Delhi

In a fiery critique, Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj has taken aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party, spotlighting an incongruity in their proclaimed water management in the capital. Bharadwaj pointed out the former Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena's assurances of Delhi having no water shortages which contrast sharply with current government measures tapping borewell sources.

Highlighting actions from the past, Bharadwaj referenced a summer action plan issued by the Delhi Jal Board. In 2023, while the AAP government contended the city's insufficient water supply, BJP's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena refuted the claims, stating Delhi was not lacking water and accusing AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of mismanagement. The narrative remained unchanged in 2024 with BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva echoing this sentiment while BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj minimized the issue through social media.

Bharadwaj emphasized, "If the BJP claims there is ample water, why resort to borewell sources?" Echoing this stance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 132nd 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, pressed on the importance of reinforcing efforts towards water conservation, highlighting successful initiatives such as the 'Amrit Sarovar' campaign.