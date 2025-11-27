Britain Eases Day-One Dismissal Protections in Employment Bill
The UK government will reduce the qualifying period for unfair dismissal protection from two years to six months, following talks with unions and business groups. This change aids the Employment Rights Bill's progression, which includes reforms like day-one sick pay and paternity leave set for 2026.
The UK government announced a significant alteration to the proposed Employment Rights Bill, opting to scale back the qualifying period for employees' protection against unfair dismissal from two years to six months.
This decision marks a critical compromise with trade unions and business groups, considered a "workable package" by ministers, aimed at ensuring the timely enactment of the reforms.
The associated reforms, including day-one rights to sick pay and paternity leave, are scheduled to commence in April 2026, alongside the introduction of a Fair Work Agency, securing Labour's electoral pledge.
