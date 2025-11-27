Britain Eases Day-One Dismissal Protections in Employment Bill

The UK government announced a significant alteration to the proposed Employment Rights Bill, opting to scale back the qualifying period for employees' protection against unfair dismissal from two years to six months.

This decision marks a critical compromise with trade unions and business groups, considered a "workable package" by ministers, aimed at ensuring the timely enactment of the reforms.

The associated reforms, including day-one rights to sick pay and paternity leave, are scheduled to commence in April 2026, alongside the introduction of a Fair Work Agency, securing Labour's electoral pledge.

