Left Menu

Britain Eases Day-One Dismissal Protections in Employment Bill

The UK government will reduce the qualifying period for unfair dismissal protection from two years to six months, following talks with unions and business groups. This change aids the Employment Rights Bill's progression, which includes reforms like day-one sick pay and paternity leave set for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:07 IST
Britain Eases Day-One Dismissal Protections in Employment Bill
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government announced a significant alteration to the proposed Employment Rights Bill, opting to scale back the qualifying period for employees' protection against unfair dismissal from two years to six months.

This decision marks a critical compromise with trade unions and business groups, considered a "workable package" by ministers, aimed at ensuring the timely enactment of the reforms.

The associated reforms, including day-one rights to sick pay and paternity leave, are scheduled to commence in April 2026, alongside the introduction of a Fair Work Agency, securing Labour's electoral pledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

 Global
3
Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

 India
4
False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025