Terror in the Capital: National Guard Member Killed in Attack Near White House
A National Guard member, Sarah Beckstrom, was killed in an ambush near the White House by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, prompting accusations of immigration vetting failures. The FBI is investigating the attack, with one member fighting for life, and numerous electronics seized from Lakanwal's residence.
A National Guard member was tragically killed in a shooting near the White House on Wednesday, as officials scrutinize immigration vetting protocols. Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old Guardsman, died after being ambushed by 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a refugee from Afghanistan.
The FBI has expanded its investigation, searching properties linked to the suspect, who entered the U.S. in 2021 under a resettlement program, and seizing electronic devices. The attack sparked a national debate on immigration and security, with President Trump condemning the incident during a Thanksgiving address to military members.
The suspect fired on Beckstrom and her colleague with a .357 Magnum revolver, resulting in Beckstrom's death and leaving Andrew Wolfe, wounded. Lakanwal is under heavy guard in a hospital, as authorities seek to understand his motives and connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Shooting Near White House Highlights Legacy of Afghan Conflict
Tragic Passing of National Guard Member in Washington Shooting
Chaos in the Capital: DC Shooting Grounds Flights; Afghan Gunman and National Security Concerns
A Call for Justice: Controversial Shooting in Jenin
Terror in Washington: Unraveling the Afghan National Shooting