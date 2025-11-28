Left Menu

Terror in the Capital: National Guard Member Killed in Attack Near White House

A National Guard member, Sarah Beckstrom, was killed in an ambush near the White House by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, prompting accusations of immigration vetting failures. The FBI is investigating the attack, with one member fighting for life, and numerous electronics seized from Lakanwal's residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 05:36 IST
Terror in the Capital: National Guard Member Killed in Attack Near White House

A National Guard member was tragically killed in a shooting near the White House on Wednesday, as officials scrutinize immigration vetting protocols. Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old Guardsman, died after being ambushed by 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a refugee from Afghanistan.

The FBI has expanded its investigation, searching properties linked to the suspect, who entered the U.S. in 2021 under a resettlement program, and seizing electronic devices. The attack sparked a national debate on immigration and security, with President Trump condemning the incident during a Thanksgiving address to military members.

The suspect fired on Beckstrom and her colleague with a .357 Magnum revolver, resulting in Beckstrom's death and leaving Andrew Wolfe, wounded. Lakanwal is under heavy guard in a hospital, as authorities seek to understand his motives and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Tragedy: Fire Sparks Questions of Safety and Accountability

Hong Kong Tragedy: Fire Sparks Questions of Safety and Accountability

 Global
2
Tragic Shooting Near White House Highlights Legacy of Afghan Conflict

Tragic Shooting Near White House Highlights Legacy of Afghan Conflict

 Global
3
Inferno in the Skyscraper: A Test of Trust and Governance

Inferno in the Skyscraper: A Test of Trust and Governance

 Global
4
Drones and Dependency: The West's Battle Against Chinese Market Dominance

Drones and Dependency: The West's Battle Against Chinese Market Dominance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025