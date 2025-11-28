Terror in the Capital: National Guard Member Killed in Attack Near White House

A National Guard member was tragically killed in a shooting near the White House on Wednesday, as officials scrutinize immigration vetting protocols. Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old Guardsman, died after being ambushed by 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a refugee from Afghanistan.

The FBI has expanded its investigation, searching properties linked to the suspect, who entered the U.S. in 2021 under a resettlement program, and seizing electronic devices. The attack sparked a national debate on immigration and security, with President Trump condemning the incident during a Thanksgiving address to military members.

The suspect fired on Beckstrom and her colleague with a .357 Magnum revolver, resulting in Beckstrom's death and leaving Andrew Wolfe, wounded. Lakanwal is under heavy guard in a hospital, as authorities seek to understand his motives and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)