Deadly Wedding Shootout Shatters Celebration: Two Killed as Rival Groups Clash

A wedding celebration on Ludhiana's Pakhowal Road turned tragic as a long-standing feud erupted into a deadly shootout, police reported Sunday. The confrontation left two guests fatally wounded and another injured.

The groom had invited two rival factions, led by Shubham Motta and Ankur, despite their known animosity. An altercation quickly turned violent when the groups came face to face, culminating in a barrage of 20-25 gunshots exchanged between them.

Tragically, guests Vasu Chopra and Neeru were struck by stray bullets and later died at a local hospital. In a swift response, law enforcement arrested six individuals, including the groom, with investigations ongoing. The venue's management also faces charges for security lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)