Left Menu

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF's Swift Humanitarian Response in Sri Lanka

The Indian Air Force has intensified its efforts to provide aid to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah, evacuating stranded individuals and transporting relief materials under Operation Sagar Bandhu. The operation includes evacuating over 400 Indians, deploying medical support, and transferring disaster response equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:15 IST
Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF's Swift Humanitarian Response in Sri Lanka
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force has ramped up humanitarian efforts in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah's devastation. Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, swift actions have been executed, including the evacuation of over 400 stranded Indians and the delivery of critical relief materials.

Indian planes, a C-130J, and an IL-76, conducted major rescue operations, landing in different locations to safely bring individuals back to India and deliver medical supplies and personnel. Additionally, the IAF worked closely with Sri Lankan authorities to airlift stranded people, including foreign nationals.

Besides saving lives, the IAF bolstered ground relief operations by deploying a modular mini-hospital and emergency response teams. As Sri Lanka grapples with the cyclone's aftermath, India's continued support remains crucial in mitigating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

 India
2
Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

 Global
3
Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

 India
4
Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025