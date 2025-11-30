Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF's Swift Humanitarian Response in Sri Lanka

The Indian Air Force has ramped up humanitarian efforts in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah's devastation. Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, swift actions have been executed, including the evacuation of over 400 stranded Indians and the delivery of critical relief materials.

Indian planes, a C-130J, and an IL-76, conducted major rescue operations, landing in different locations to safely bring individuals back to India and deliver medical supplies and personnel. Additionally, the IAF worked closely with Sri Lankan authorities to airlift stranded people, including foreign nationals.

Besides saving lives, the IAF bolstered ground relief operations by deploying a modular mini-hospital and emergency response teams. As Sri Lanka grapples with the cyclone's aftermath, India's continued support remains crucial in mitigating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)