Left Menu

Electoral Roll Extension Sparks Political Tensions in West Bengal

The Election Commission's decision to extend the timeline for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by a week has been met with mixed reactions in West Bengal. Opposition parties criticize the move as hasty and potentially biased, while the BJP defends it as a necessary procedural step.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:18 IST
Electoral Roll Extension Sparks Political Tensions in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission's (EC) decision to extend the entire schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by one week has sparked a political clash in West Bengal. Opposition parties, led by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), argue that the process was rushed and poorly conceived.

Senior TMC leader Joyprakash Majumdar demands more comprehensive planning, while the state's BJP faction maintains that the EC is simply exercising discretion to ensure a thorough and accurate voters' list, accusing TMC of wanting to leverage votes from unauthorized residents.

Criticism has also extended to the Congress and CPI(M), which question the brief extension period and express concerns over possible implicit agreements between the BJP and TMC. The EC's decision follows discussions with state electoral officers, seeking to address logistical issues reported across nine states and three Union Territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

 India
2
Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

 Global
3
Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

 India
4
Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025