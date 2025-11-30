Electoral Roll Extension Sparks Political Tensions in West Bengal

The Election Commission's (EC) decision to extend the entire schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by one week has sparked a political clash in West Bengal. Opposition parties, led by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), argue that the process was rushed and poorly conceived.

Senior TMC leader Joyprakash Majumdar demands more comprehensive planning, while the state's BJP faction maintains that the EC is simply exercising discretion to ensure a thorough and accurate voters' list, accusing TMC of wanting to leverage votes from unauthorized residents.

Criticism has also extended to the Congress and CPI(M), which question the brief extension period and express concerns over possible implicit agreements between the BJP and TMC. The EC's decision follows discussions with state electoral officers, seeking to address logistical issues reported across nine states and three Union Territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)