SIR in Gujarat: More than 17 lakh deceased voters found on electoral rolls

So far, digitization work has been completed in 12 out of 182 assembly constituencies, it said.These include Dhanera and Tharad of Banaskantha district, Limkheda, Dahod ST of Dahod district, Bayad of Aravalli district, Dhoraji, Jasdan and Gondal of Rajkot district, Keshod of Junagadh district, Mehmadabad of Kheda district, Khambhat of Anand district and Jalalpore of Navsari district.Dang district is at the forefront in this work with 94.35 per cent digitization of the counting forms, said the release.During this exercise, it was revealed that 17 lakh deceased voters were still included in the electoral roll across the state.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Gujarat has revealed that more than 17 lakh deceased voters were still included in the existing voter list across the state, said a release by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday.

The SIR exercise began in Gujarat on November 4 with booth level officers (BLO) distributing enumeration forms in their designated areas, said the release, adding the campaign is to continue till December 11.

''During the last one month, enumeration forms have been distributed to more than 5 crore voters registered in the 2025 electoral roll. In most of the 33 districts, 100 per cent form distribution has been completed. Digitization work of the returned forms is currently going on. So far, digitization work has been completed in 12 out of 182 assembly constituencies,'' it said.

These include Dhanera and Tharad of Banaskantha district, Limkheda, Dahod (ST) of Dahod district, Bayad of Aravalli district, Dhoraji, Jasdan and Gondal of Rajkot district, Keshod of Junagadh district, Mehmadabad of Kheda district, Khambhat of Anand district and Jalalpore of Navsari district.

Dang district is at the forefront in this work with 94.35 per cent digitization of the counting forms, said the release.

''During this exercise, it was revealed that 17 lakh deceased voters were still included in the electoral roll across the state. While more than 6.14 lakh voters were found absent from their addresses. It has been noticed that more than 30 lakh voters have permanently migrated,'' the release said.

BLOs found more than 3.25 lakh voters in the ''repeated'' category, which means that their names are found at more than one places, said the release.

