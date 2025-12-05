"TMC misusing SIR to protect 10% fake voters in Bengal": BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of both opposing and misusing the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. He warned that ignoring the process could leave 10% of false voters unchecked, undermining the entire SIR exercise.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "While TMC has opposed the SIR in West Bengal, it has also misused the process. They have pressurised BLOs into furthering their agenda... The entire verification must be carried out; otherwise, the 10% of false voters in the state will remain, and the entire SIR process will go to waste..." West Bengal is undertaking the SIR exercise alongside 11 other States and Union Territories. The Assembly Elections in the state are likely to be held in 2026.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, initiated just months before the polls, has claimed 40 lives and is being used to destabilise the state government. Announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those hospitalised, Banerjee accused the Centre of selectively implementing SIR in non-BJP-ruled states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

"Due to SIR, 40 people have died. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh has been announced. For those in the hospital, the amount is Rs 1 lakh... Just so that the State government could not function, SIR was declared just three months before the polls. In Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam, elections are happening. SIR will happen in Tamil Nadu & Kerala since the BJP is not in power. It's happening in West Bengal since the BJP is not in power. Why is SIR not happening in bordering States where the BJP is in power?" Mamata said. Urging people to attend hearings and fill out forms correctly, CM Mamata accused the BJP of trying to "drive out minorities, Matuas and Rajbanshis." She cautioned voters against supporting independent candidates, claiming it would indirectly benefit the BJP.

"In the name of SIR, the BJP is trying to establish a detention camp in Bengal. No detention camp will be established in Bengal. The BJP must listen to me carefully! Please attend the hearing. Otherwise, your name will be deleted. We will help you. At every booth, we will set up camps to help you fill out the form properly... BJP wants to drive out minorities, Matuas, and Rajbanshish. Among those who died due to SIR are Hindus. SIR has taken whatever is left of the BJP. In Bihar, they fielded independents to cut votes. Remember, if independents cut votes, it will help the BJP... Do not vote for independent candidates, they have no stand. Take a firm decision now itself. Do not pay heed to what everyone is saying about the Waqf Act. These are communal forces. Rohingyas are in double-engine BJP States, not here," she said. Further, Mamata emphasised that they want to protect the communal harmony outlined in the Constitution.

"... We respect all religions. We stand against communal forces. We want to protect the communal harmony that the Constitution of India has taught us to uphold... A few days ago, the Rajya Sabha released a notification stating that one cannot say Vande Mataram. Those communal forces, playing Holi with blood, must remember that when India got independence, Rabindra Tagore sang Banglar Mati Banglar Jol," she said. (ANI)

