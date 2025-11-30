Left Menu

Betrayal and Deceit: Occult Ritual Turns Deadly in Shivli

A self-proclaimed 'tantrik' allegedly murdered a young man following a dispute over occult rituals aimed at rekindling the victim's romantic relationship. The accused, Neelu, was reportedly paid substantial sums by the victim, Rajababu, for these rituals. A conflict about money led to the fatal stabbing incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A self-styled tantrik, Neelu, was taken into custody by the police on Sunday for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old man, Rajababu, in Shivli over a dispute related to 'vashikaran' rituals. The rituals were purportedly meant to help Rajababu win back his former girlfriend.

The victim had initially paid Neelu Rs 36,000, followed by an additional Rs 1.5 lakh, for conducting these rituals. On November 24, Neelu lured Rajababu to his village for what he called 'final rituals.' After buying liquor, Neelu staged a fake ritual in a field, during which a heated argument erupted when Neelu demanded more money. The conflict led to Neelu allegedly stabbing Rajababu multiple times, resulting in his death.

In an attempt to disguise the murder as a suicide, Neelu placed the knife in Rajababu's hand and attached a note and a photograph of his ex-girlfriend. The next morning, investigators used CCTV footage from a nearby shop to trace Neelu's involvement. Despite efforts to mislead the investigation, Neelu eventually confessed during police interrogation. Superintendent of Police Shraddha Narendra Pandey confirmed that the crime was financially motivated and legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

