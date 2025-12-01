High-Stakes Hearings for Luigi Mangione: The Man Who Targeted Healthcare

Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson, arrived in state court on Monday. The focus is on crucial evidence admissibility in his much-publicized trial.

Mangione, 27, was apprehended in December 2024 for allegedly fatally shooting Thompson in Midtown Manhattan, an event that shocked the public and sparked debate over healthcare costs. Despite charges, Mangione declared not guilty and is set for trial next year, also facing federal charges where he might receive the death penalty.

Defense lawyers are challenging the legality of the evidence, insisting some were improperly obtained, including a 3D-printed gun and electronic devices. Without court dates, Mangione remains in federal custody as the legal battle unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)