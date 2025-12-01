Social Media Influencer's Alleged Assault in Mumbai Leads to Arrest

An alleged molestation incident involving a 22-year-old social media influencer in Goregaon, Mumbai, has led to the arrest of a suspect. The influencer reported being inappropriately touched while en route to a mall, prompting police action.

The accused, identified as Kuldeep Budhiram Kanojia, a 27-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after police reviewed CCTV footage and gathered technical evidence connected to the incident.

Officials stated that Kanojia has confessed to the crime and is currently being held in judicial custody following a court's order. The arrest highlights the effectiveness of surveillance technology in identifying and apprehending suspects in such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)