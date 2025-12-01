Left Menu

Social Media Influencer's Alleged Assault in Mumbai Leads to Arrest

An alleged assault incident involving a social media influencer in Goregaon, Mumbai, led to the arrest of Kuldeep Budhiram Kanojia. The incident occurred while the influencer was heading to a mall. Kanojia has been taken into custody, following evidence from CCTV footage and his confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:23 IST
Social Media Influencer's Alleged Assault in Mumbai Leads to Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged molestation incident involving a 22-year-old social media influencer in Goregaon, Mumbai, has led to the arrest of a suspect. The influencer reported being inappropriately touched while en route to a mall, prompting police action.

The accused, identified as Kuldeep Budhiram Kanojia, a 27-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after police reviewed CCTV footage and gathered technical evidence connected to the incident.

Officials stated that Kanojia has confessed to the crime and is currently being held in judicial custody following a court's order. The arrest highlights the effectiveness of surveillance technology in identifying and apprehending suspects in such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Cricket-England bring in Jacks for Wood at second Ashes test

UPDATE 1-Cricket-England bring in Jacks for Wood at second Ashes test

 Global
2
Biocon Biologics settles with Amgen Inc to commercialise biosimilars in Europe

Biocon Biologics settles with Amgen Inc to commercialise biosimilars in Euro...

 India
3
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters Sports News Summary

 Global
4
Man gets life term for raping 9-year-old girl in UP's Bareilly

Man gets life term for raping 9-year-old girl in UP's Bareilly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025