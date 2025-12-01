Left Menu

MCD Clarifies: Religious Sites Unharmed During Safety-Driven Demolition

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi clarified that no religious structures were harmed during a demolition in Karol Bagh Zone. The operation aimed to remove dangerous structures for public safety. Notices were issued to occupants, and relocation was facilitated. The action targeted only hazardous and encroached buildings.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has reiterated that no religious sites were harmed during a recent demolition drive in the Karol Bagh Zone, countering social media allegations. The joint operation, conducted with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), was solely focused on removing dangerous and dilapidated structures in designated green belts.

The MCD emphasized that the effort was purely for public safety, targeting only structures deemed hazardous after thorough technical inspections. Notices were issued well in advance, urging occupants to vacate the structures. The MCD clarified that the Mandir Dargah Baba Shri Peer Ratan Nath Ji Maharaj and other religious sites were untouched.

The affected structures had initially been vacated by original residents relocated by the DDA. Current occupants were either not in compliance with relocation formalities or unwilling to move. The MCD stressed the action followed due process, emphasizing its commitment to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

