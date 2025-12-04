Nadda, Bihar MPs Strengthen Political Push for a TB-Mukt Bharat in High-Level Meet

Union Health Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired a high-level interaction with Members of Parliament from Bihar at the Extended Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi, intensifying the government’s outreach under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The meeting follows similar engagements with MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, signalling a coordinated national effort to eliminate tuberculosis through political leadership and community mobilisation.

Cross-Ministry Participation Underscores National Priority

Today’s meeting witnessed participation from several senior Union Ministers, reflecting the multisectoral approach required for TB elimination. Those present included:

Shri Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Textiles

Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj

Shri Ram Nath Thakur, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State for Jal Shakti

Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, Minister of State for Coal and Mines

The gathering brought together Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs across political parties under the initiative “Parliamentarians Championing a TB-Mukt Bharat.”

India’s Rapid Progress Toward TB Elimination

In his address, Shri Nadda highlighted India’s major strides in TB control:

21% decline in TB incidence (2015–2024) — nearly double the global rate

90% treatment success rate, exceeding the global average

Expansion of screening and early detection through Ni-kshay initiatives

Strong integration of community support systems

He commended Bihar for its advances in outreach, digital reporting, and patient-centric support, noting that the state plays a critical role in India’s national TB elimination framework due to its population size, mobility patterns, and socioeconomic diversity.

Call for Stronger Parliamentary Leadership

Shri Nadda urged MPs to take on a frontline leadership role in supporting the Jan Andolan for TB elimination by:

Expanding awareness and reducing societal stigma

Promoting early detection through Ni-kshay Shivirs and community screenings

Overseeing service quality at district and block levels

Mobilising Ni-kshay Mitras to provide nutritional, psychosocial and livelihood support

Ensuring that vulnerable and asymptomatic populations are actively screened

He stressed that TB Mukt Bharat is not only a health programme but a people-driven movement that demands collective political commitment.

Bihar MPs Reaffirm Commitment to Grassroots Action

Parliamentarians from Bihar reiterated their dedication to ensuring:

Wider public awareness

Availability of quality diagnostics

Improved patient-centric care

Enhanced coordination with local governance structures

MPs expressed their resolve to energize communities and sustain grassroots momentum essential for TB elimination.

Government Outlines Next-Generation TB Strategy

Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava updated MPs on India’s evolving TB response, highlighting:

AI-enabled diagnostic tools

Intensified screenings in high-burden districts

Strengthened digital case management through the Ni-kshay portal

Expanded nutritional and economic support systems

Smt. Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary & Mission Director (NHM), presented key achievements of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and outlined priority areas where MPs’ involvement could significantly boost Bihar’s progress.

Strengthening Consensus for a TB-Free India

The interaction marks another milestone in India’s mission to build strong political consensus and mobilise grassroots leadership for a TB-Mukt Bihar and TB-Mukt Bharat. Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar’s MPs reaffirmed their resolve to translate political will into meaningful action that reaches every household.

With continued collaboration between policymakers, administrators, health experts and community stakeholders, India aims to move decisively toward a future free of tuberculosis.