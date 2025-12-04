Left Menu

Nadda to hold party workers' meeting in Jharkhand's Deoghar on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:29 IST
Nadda to hold party workers' meeting in Jharkhand's Deoghar on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to Jharkhand on Friday to hold a core committee meeting of the party's state unit in Deoghar and participate in other programmes in the district, party chief spokesperson Anil Baluni has said.

He said Nadda will hold the meeting of the Jharkhand Pradesh BJP core committee at the state guest house in Deoghar on Friday evening. ''The next day, on Saturday, the BJP national president will offer prayers at the famous Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar,'' Baluni, also an MP from Uttarakhand's Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency, said on Thursday.

He said Nadda will also inaugurate the newly constructed district BJP office in Deoghar and later address a conference of party's state unit workers in the district.

During his two-day visit, Nadda, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, will also hold a meeting at the Deoghar All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to review the progress made on various ''development work'', Baluni added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Senators unveil bill to keep Trump from easing curbs on AI chip sales to China 

Senators unveil bill to keep Trump from easing curbs on AI chip sales to Chi...

 Global
2
REUTERS NEXT-Google executive sees AI search as expansion for web

REUTERS NEXT-Google executive sees AI search as expansion for web

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

 Global
4
Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World C...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025