Punjab's Controversial Crackdown on Underage Drivers Sparks Debate

Pakistan's Punjab government has arrested over 5,000 people for traffic violations, focusing on underage drivers. The crackdown, directed by CM Maryam Nawaz, faces criticism for turning the province into a 'police state' and jeopardizing young individuals’ futures with arrests and FIRs, while generating significant revenue from fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an unprecedented move, Punjab's government has instigated a significant crackdown on traffic offenders, notably targeting underage drivers. Over 5,000 individuals, primarily young boys, have been apprehended for traffic violations, sparking widespread criticism and debate across the province.

Directed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, this action marks the first large-scale enforcement against motorists in Punjab's history. The detainment of numerous school-age individuals has raised concerns among parents, many of whom spent uncomfortable nights dealing with the legalities, worried about the lasting impact on their children's careers.

Despite generating PKR 134 million through issued tickets, the crackdown has prompted backlash for potentially criminalizing youth for minor offenses and altering their future opportunities, with critics accusing the government of excessive force in maintaining road law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

