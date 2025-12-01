Uttarakhand's Governor Residences Rebranded as Lok Bhavan

The official residences of the Governor of Uttarakhand in significant cities Dehradun and Nainital are set for a name change. No longer will they be known as Raj Bhavan; from now on, they are officially branded as Lok Bhavan.

This renaming was formally announced on Monday through a notification released by Ravinath Raman, Secretary to the Governor of Uttarakhand. It signifies a symbolic shift in addressing gubernatorial spaces.

The notification further highlights that this rebranding follows after receiving a letter from the Union Home Ministry, emphasizing a shared decision with the Governor's approval.

