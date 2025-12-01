Uttarakhand's Governor Residences Rebranded as Lok Bhavan
The residences of the Governor of Uttarakhand in Dehradun and Nainital have been renamed from Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan. This change, announced by Secretary Ravinath Raman, follows directives from the Union Home Ministry and approval from the Governor.
The official residences of the Governor of Uttarakhand in significant cities Dehradun and Nainital are set for a name change. No longer will they be known as Raj Bhavan; from now on, they are officially branded as Lok Bhavan.
This renaming was formally announced on Monday through a notification released by Ravinath Raman, Secretary to the Governor of Uttarakhand. It signifies a symbolic shift in addressing gubernatorial spaces.
The notification further highlights that this rebranding follows after receiving a letter from the Union Home Ministry, emphasizing a shared decision with the Governor's approval.
