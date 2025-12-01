Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Governor Residences Rebranded as Lok Bhavan

The residences of the Governor of Uttarakhand in Dehradun and Nainital have been renamed from Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan. This change, announced by Secretary Ravinath Raman, follows directives from the Union Home Ministry and approval from the Governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:37 IST
Uttarakhand's Governor Residences Rebranded as Lok Bhavan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The official residences of the Governor of Uttarakhand in significant cities Dehradun and Nainital are set for a name change. No longer will they be known as Raj Bhavan; from now on, they are officially branded as Lok Bhavan.

This renaming was formally announced on Monday through a notification released by Ravinath Raman, Secretary to the Governor of Uttarakhand. It signifies a symbolic shift in addressing gubernatorial spaces.

The notification further highlights that this rebranding follows after receiving a letter from the Union Home Ministry, emphasizing a shared decision with the Governor's approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

 India
2
Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion, industry body ASD says

UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $37...

 Global
4
Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025