Controversy Erupts Over Bail of Convicted Godman Asaram

The father of a rape survivor has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to Asaram, a self-proclaimed godman and rape convict. Granted for medical reasons, the bail has triggered fear and allegations from the victim's family, who claim intimidation by Asaram's followers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:00 IST
The father of a rape survivor has approached the Supreme Court, contesting the six-month bail granted to Asaram, the controversial self-styled godman convicted of rape, by the Gujarat High Court.

Asaram, 84, initially arrested in 2013 following accusations from a 16-year-old, was convicted in 2018 under the POCSO Act and sentenced to life imprisonment. His conviction in Gujarat in 2023 added another life term.

The victim's father alleged threats and intimidation from Asaram's followers post-bail. He claims Asaram, reportedly in Ahmedabad conducting 'satsangs', is not as unwell as purported. Adequate security measures are reportedly in place by Shahjahanpur police, yet fear persists in the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

