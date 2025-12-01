Son's Deadly Inheritance Plot: The Haridwar Murder Case

In a shocking turn of events, police have apprehended three individuals linked to the murder of a retired Air Force serviceman, Bhagwan Singh, revealing a chilling tale of familial betrayal.

The victim's son, Yashpal Singh, aged 21, is implicated in orchestrating the murder alongside his accomplices Lalit Mohan and Shekhar, driven by the motive of inheriting his father's extensive wealth estimated to be in crores.

Initially attempting to mislead authorities with a fabricated story of an unknown assailant, Yashpal's deceit unraveled under interrogation, leading to his confession and the recovery of the crime weapon, a .315 bore pistol.

(With inputs from agencies.)