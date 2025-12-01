Son's Deadly Inheritance Plot: The Haridwar Murder Case
Police arrested three individuals for the murder of retired Air Force personnel, Bhagwan Singh, in Uttarakhand. His son, Yashpal Singh, allegedly conspired with friends to acquire his father's multimillion property. Initially misleading the police, Yashpal confessed after interrogation, revealing the involvement of his friends in the crime.
In a shocking turn of events, police have apprehended three individuals linked to the murder of a retired Air Force serviceman, Bhagwan Singh, revealing a chilling tale of familial betrayal.
The victim's son, Yashpal Singh, aged 21, is implicated in orchestrating the murder alongside his accomplices Lalit Mohan and Shekhar, driven by the motive of inheriting his father's extensive wealth estimated to be in crores.
Initially attempting to mislead authorities with a fabricated story of an unknown assailant, Yashpal's deceit unraveled under interrogation, leading to his confession and the recovery of the crime weapon, a .315 bore pistol.
