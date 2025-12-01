High-Stakes Delhi High Court Cases Unfold

On Monday, the Delhi High Court was the center of attention with several high-profile cases. Tech giant Apple Inc. faced scrutiny as the court sought responses from the Centre and the Competition Commission of India regarding Apple's challenge to provide audited financial statements.

The court also instructed the Central Board of Film Certification to consider the grievances of Major Mohit Sharma's parents about a film portraying the fallen officer before issuing certification. In another significant case, the court directed Indian authorities to ensure the safety of a 25-year-old woman reportedly held captive in Dubai.

Furthermore, a hearing was held on a Supreme Court lawyer's appeal against WhatsApp after his account was suspended, affecting his access to personal and professional information. Lastly, family disputes were highlighted as Sunjay Kapur's mother claimed his grieving widow, Priya Kapur, sought control over his assets instead of mourning.

