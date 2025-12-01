Left Menu

High-Stakes Delhi High Court Cases Unfold

The Delhi High Court addressed significant cases involving tech giant Apple, a film linked to Major Mohit Sharma, the captivity of an Indian woman in Dubai, a WhatsApp account suspension challenge, and family disputes over assets following Sunjay Kapur's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:21 IST
High-Stakes Delhi High Court Cases Unfold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Delhi High Court was the center of attention with several high-profile cases. Tech giant Apple Inc. faced scrutiny as the court sought responses from the Centre and the Competition Commission of India regarding Apple's challenge to provide audited financial statements.

The court also instructed the Central Board of Film Certification to consider the grievances of Major Mohit Sharma's parents about a film portraying the fallen officer before issuing certification. In another significant case, the court directed Indian authorities to ensure the safety of a 25-year-old woman reportedly held captive in Dubai.

Furthermore, a hearing was held on a Supreme Court lawyer's appeal against WhatsApp after his account was suspended, affecting his access to personal and professional information. Lastly, family disputes were highlighted as Sunjay Kapur's mother claimed his grieving widow, Priya Kapur, sought control over his assets instead of mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

 India
2
Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion, industry body ASD says

UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $37...

 Global
4
Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025