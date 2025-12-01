NIA Intensifies Crackdown in Delhi Car Bomb Blast Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) escalated its investigation into the recent Delhi car bomb blast, executing searches in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh on Monday. These actions are part of an ongoing effort to dismantle a broader terrorist network.

During the coordinated raids, eight locations across J&K's Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Awantipora districts, and one in Lucknow were searched. Officials seized various digital devices and critical evidence necessary to unravel the conspiracy behind the deadly attack, which resulted in 15 casualties outside Delhi's Red Fort.

Key figures, including Dr. Muzammil Ganaie and Dr. Shaheen Saeed, were central targets in prior operations. The NIA has apprehended seven significant suspects and continues working with local police forces to neutralize the remainder of the network. These developments follow the arrest of mastermind Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay, who played a vital role in radicalizing recruits.

(With inputs from agencies.)