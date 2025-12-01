Left Menu

Odisha Assembly's Contentious Decision Sparks Opposition Fury

The Odisha Assembly passed a resolution applying a central Act on water prevention amid protests and a walkout by opposition parties. The move faced criticism for allegedly favoring corporate interests over environmental protection, as it seeks to decriminalize minor pollution offenses and streamline regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:56 IST
Odisha Assembly's Contentious Decision Sparks Opposition Fury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a session marked by discord, the Odisha Assembly passed a resolution to implement a central Act on water prevention, drawing strong opposition from the BJD and Congress.

The resolution, moved by the Minister of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, faced accusations of putting corporate interest ahead of environmental considerations. Opponents argue it facilitates ease of business at the cost of natural resources.

Despite the opposition's claims, the bill aims to modernize regulations by replacing criminal penalties with fines and clarifying appointment processes, according to a government note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

 India
2
Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion, industry body ASD says

UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $37...

 Global
4
Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025