Odisha Assembly's Contentious Decision Sparks Opposition Fury
The Odisha Assembly passed a resolution applying a central Act on water prevention amid protests and a walkout by opposition parties. The move faced criticism for allegedly favoring corporate interests over environmental protection, as it seeks to decriminalize minor pollution offenses and streamline regulations.
Updated: 01-12-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:56 IST
In a session marked by discord, the Odisha Assembly passed a resolution to implement a central Act on water prevention, drawing strong opposition from the BJD and Congress.
The resolution, moved by the Minister of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, faced accusations of putting corporate interest ahead of environmental considerations. Opponents argue it facilitates ease of business at the cost of natural resources.
Despite the opposition's claims, the bill aims to modernize regulations by replacing criminal penalties with fines and clarifying appointment processes, according to a government note.
