Odisha Assembly's Contentious Decision Sparks Opposition Fury

In a session marked by discord, the Odisha Assembly passed a resolution to implement a central Act on water prevention, drawing strong opposition from the BJD and Congress.

The resolution, moved by the Minister of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, faced accusations of putting corporate interest ahead of environmental considerations. Opponents argue it facilitates ease of business at the cost of natural resources.

Despite the opposition's claims, the bill aims to modernize regulations by replacing criminal penalties with fines and clarifying appointment processes, according to a government note.

