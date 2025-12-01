UP court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing daughter-in-law over dowry

A local court on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for burning his daughter-in-law to death over 'unfulfilled' dowry demands, and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the offender. Bhadohi SP Abhimanyu Manglik said on November 29, 2019, Rubina Begum (22) was set on fire by her father-in-law, Sannauwar (63), at Matethu village in the district. She was admitted to a hospital in Varanasi in a critical condition, where she died during treatment. Rubina had married Sannauwar's son Aslam in November 2017, the SP said. While Aslam lived in Mumbai for work, Sannauwar used to harass Rubina for dowry, the officer said.

After Rubina's father Munir filed a case against Aslam and Sannauwar, police arrested the father-son duo and filed a charge-sheet against them after the probe.

Government advocate Dinesh Kumar Pandey said that District and Sessions Judge Akhilesh Dubey held Sannauwar guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000. The court acquitted Aslam as he was not present at the scene at the time of the crime, he said.

