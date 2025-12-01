Left Menu

UPDATE 1-UK's Treasury Committee drops OBR's Hughes from Tuesday's hearing

"I want to thank Richard Hughes for approaching his work with dedication throughout his time as Chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility – often in trying circumstances," said Meg Hillier, chair of the committee.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 23:49 IST
(Recasts with committee statement) LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) -

Britain's Treasury Committee said Richard Hughes, who resigned as the head of the fiscal watchdog, would no longer appear to discuss the work of the agency on Tuesday after he quit over the organisation's early release of key parts of the budget. The session will continue as scheduled on Tuesday with the remaining members of the OBR's Budget Responsibility Committee, Tom Josephs and David Miles, the cross-party committee said in a statement.

The committee, which examines the expenditure, administration and policy of the finance ministry, the Bank of England, and other finance bodies, thanked Hughes for his service. "I commend his decision to take full responsibility for the incident."

