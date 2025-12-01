Fiscal Watchdog Shake-Up: Richard Hughes Resigns Amid Controversy

Richard Hughes, head of the UK's Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), has resigned following controversy surrounding the premature release of a critical fiscal report. This development has led to his removal from the witness list for the UK's Treasury Committee hearing, originally set for Tuesday.

The decision comes as the committee, which spans multiple parties, faces increased scrutiny over its handling of the situation. Despite attempts to obtain further insight, a request for comment from Reuters went unanswered, leaving the public and stakeholders seeking answers.

This unfolding situation draws attention to the challenges faced by governmental fiscal watchdogs and the implications of transparency and accountability within their operations. The controversy highlights the delicate balance between timely information release and maintaining credibility in financial governance.

