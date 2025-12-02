Left Menu

Libyan war crimes suspect transferred from Germany to The Hague, ICC says

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 02-12-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 00:04 IST
A Libyan war crimes suspect was transferred from Germany to The Hague and put into the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the ICC said on Monday.

Khaled Mohamed Ali Al Hishri is alleged to have been a member of the Special Deterrence Force armed group during Libya's civil war and accused of being a senior official at a notorious prison where inmates were routinely tortured and sometimes sexually abused.

A trial is not expected until late 2026.

