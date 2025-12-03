Libyan war crimes suspect asks International Criminal Court judges for release

A Libyan war crimes suspect who is accused of overseeing a notorious prison, where inmates were routinely tortured and sometimes sexually abused, asked judges at the International Criminal Court to release him on Wednesday.

It was the first ICC appearance by a Libyan suspect since the court began investigating atrocities committed during the country's civil war in 2011, and the court has nine outstanding arrest warrants for Libyan suspects. Khaled Mohamed Ali Al Hishri, 47, faces charges of crimes against humanity including murder, torture and rape. Prosecutors say thousands of people, including young children and women, were held for long periods in Mitiga prison in western Libya.

"Just requesting my release," Al Hishri told judges who asked if he had any comments about his arrest. AL HISHRI IS FIRST LIBYAN SUSPECT IN ICC CUSTODY

Earlier in the hearing, judges said any request for release pending trial would have to be formally filed in writing. Al Hishri is the first Libyan suspect in ICC custody. He was arrested in Germany in July and transferred to the ICC detention unit on Monday. A trial is not expected to start until late 2026. The next step will be a so-called confirmation of charges hearing on May 19 next year.

Earlier, in January, Italy arrested another Libyan ICC suspect, Osama Elmasry Njeem, but returned him to Tripoli, saying the arrest warrant contained mistakes and inaccuracies. Also accused of crimes committed against detainees in Mitiga prison, he was later detained in Libya. His release sparked outrage among Italian opposition parties and triggered a legal investigation into Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other government members which was later blocked in parliament.

