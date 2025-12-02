Thousands rally in Bulgaria against 2026 budget, clash with police

Thousands of people rallied in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and several other cities on Monday, protesting against the 2026 budget plan, the first drafted in euros before the European Union-member country adopts the common currency on January 1. Some protesters clashed with police, who cordoned off offices of the ruling parties in Sofia, and pelted officers with rocks, bottles and firecrackers.

On November 28, following similar protests, the minority government of Rosen Zhelyazkov pledged it would resubmit the 2026 spending plan to parliament, aiming to allow more time for consultations with opposition parties, trade unions and employers. A parliamentary committee had adopted the budget plan on a first reading on November 18. Opposition parties and other organisations say they were protesting against the government's plans to hike social security contributions and taxes on dividends to finance higher spending, as well as state corruption.

Around half of Bulgarians oppose adopting the euro, fearing it will impinge on the sovereignty of the country and that retailers will exploit the changeover from the national currency lev to the euro to raise prices. The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, warned this month that inflation may jump when the Balkan state joins the euro zone.

