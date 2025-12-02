Left Menu

Andhra spent over Rs 50,000 cr on social welfare pensions in 18 months: Minister

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 02-12-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 09:04 IST
Andhra spent over Rs 50,000 cr on social welfare pensions in 18 months: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is leading the way in social welfare spending, with a significant focus on pensions, state Minister Kollu Ravindra has said.

The state has spent Rs 50,763 crore on pensions in the last 18 months, he added.

''Andhra Pradesh is the only state in India that provides a large number of pensions,'' the minister holding the mines and geology and excise portfolios said.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Ravindra said the state government has allocated a substantial budget of Rs 34,000 crore for the NTR Bharosa pension scheme, benefiting 63,25,999 people, as per December figures.

He added that Rs 2,739 crore was distributed in pensions on December 1, while 1,08,000 spouse pensions were sanctioned after the coalition government came to power.

Not a single spouse pension was given during the previous YSRCP government, he claimed.

''Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu personally distributes pensions to the beneficiaries,'' Ravindra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websol, Linton to explore PV ingot, wafer manufacturing in India

Websol, Linton to explore PV ingot, wafer manufacturing in India

 India
2
Insolation Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 516.05 cr

Insolation Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 516.05 cr

 India
3
Delhi HC dismisses petitions filed by Bajrang, Vinesh challenging WFI elections

Delhi HC dismisses petitions filed by Bajrang, Vinesh challenging WFI electi...

 India
4
SEC's 'misinterpretation of laws' caused HC to defer vote counting for local bodies polls: Bawankule

SEC's 'misinterpretation of laws' caused HC to defer vote counting for local...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025