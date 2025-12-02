Left Menu

3 killed in UP's Etah after speeding truck hits two bikes

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 02-12-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 11:55 IST
3 killed in UP's Etah after speeding truck hits two bikes
Three men, including a journalist, were killed and another seriously injured when a speeding truck hit two motorcycles on the Kasganj Road here, police said on Tuesday.

The four were returning from Soron Ganga after performing a pilgrimage on Monday night when the truck hit them near Amritpur village in the Mirhachi area, they said.

Vaibhav Jain, 26, a journalist living in Sai Baba Mandir locality, Atendra, 42, a resident of Maharana Pratap Nagar, and Sandeep, 28, a resident of Asrauli, died on the spot, police said.

Akash, 26, also a resident of Asrauli, has been admitted to the Etah Medical College, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Shwetambh Pandey said the truck driver has been arrested, and further legal action is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

