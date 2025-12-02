Operation Sindoor remains in progress: Navy chief
Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday said his forces aggressive posturing during Operation Sindoor in May forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports. The aggressive posturing and immediate action during Operation Sindoor, including deployment of the carrier battle group forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports or near the Makran coast, he said.
- Country:
- India
Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday said his force's aggressive posturing during Operation Sindoor in May forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports. In his annual press conference, Admiral Tripathi also said that the Indian Navy maintained a high operational readiness, including in the Western Arabian sea, in the last seven-eight months following the hostilities with Pakistan. The Navy chief, without elaborating, said Operation Sindoor ''remains in progress''. ''The aggressive posturing and immediate action during Operation Sindoor, including deployment of the carrier battle group forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports or near the Makran coast,'' he said. The Navy chief said Operation Sindoor has put financial strain on Pakistan as significant number of merchant ships avoided travelling to that country following the hostilities. The cost of insurance for the vessels to travel to Pakistan had also gone up, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Threat of offensive action by Indian Navy was an important factor in Pakistan requesting for ceasefire: Vice Admiral Swaminathan.
Indian Navy's offensive deployment and posturing forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to its own coast: Vice Admiral Swaminathan.
Navy threat of offensive action key to Pak's ceasefire plea: Vice Admiral Swaminathan on Op Sindoor
Indian Navy's aggressive posturing forced Pakistan Navy to remain in their ports during Operation Sindoor: Navy chief.
For last 7-8 months, Indian Navy continued to maintain high combat readiness including in Western Arabian Sea: Navy chief.