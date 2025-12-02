Operation Sindoor remains in progress: Navy chief

Left Menu

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday said his forces aggressive posturing during Operation Sindoor in May forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports. The aggressive posturing and immediate action during Operation Sindoor, including deployment of the carrier battle group forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports or near the Makran coast, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 12:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday said his force's aggressive posturing during Operation Sindoor in May forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports. In his annual press conference, Admiral Tripathi also said that the Indian Navy maintained a high operational readiness, including in the Western Arabian sea, in the last seven-eight months following the hostilities with Pakistan. The Navy chief, without elaborating, said Operation Sindoor ''remains in progress''. ''The aggressive posturing and immediate action during Operation Sindoor, including deployment of the carrier battle group forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports or near the Makran coast,'' he said. The Navy chief said Operation Sindoor has put financial strain on Pakistan as significant number of merchant ships avoided travelling to that country following the hostilities. The cost of insurance for the vessels to travel to Pakistan had also gone up, he said.

