TMC MP claims police in Odisha’s Nayagarh forced migrant workers from Bengal to leave

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday alleged that police in Odishas Nayagarh forced four migrant workers from West Bengal to leave the district despite having valid identity documents, terming it unconstitutional and warning of legal action.In a post on X, Moitra drew the attention of Nayagarh SP S Susree, claiming that the Odagaon police station in-charge had instructed 4 Bengali migrants, all bona fide Indian citizens with full paperwork to leave district.Pressurised Landlord to throw them out, threatened arrest.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 12:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

"Pressurised Landlord to throw them out, threatened arrest. Inspite of @SPMurshidabad verifying workers. This is illegal & in violation of our constitution. Am taking you to court so get ready," the Krishnanagar MP asserted. The Trinamool Congress had earlier accused the Odisha Police of arbitrary detention and harassment of Bengali-speaking labourers, claims the administration in that state had rejected.

The Nayagarh district police have not yet responded to Moitra's allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

